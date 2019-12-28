FirstCoin One Day Volume Reaches $25.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $79,774.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062011 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00085064 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001124 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072377 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,380.29 or 1.00697864 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000373 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

