Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Update

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the November 28th total of 37,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,601 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

NASDAQ:FVE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 49,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $355.01 million for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 4.21%.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.