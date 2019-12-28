Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. 1,557,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $41.91.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 87.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 25,008.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

