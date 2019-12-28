Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,949,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 626% from the previous session’s volume of 268,434 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $18.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.76 million, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $12,917,625.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 593,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 736.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 472,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 42.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 119,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at $6,105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 308,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile (NYSE:FBM)

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

