Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Given $1.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $1.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,807,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 320,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTEK remained flat at $$0.86 during trading hours on Friday. 175,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,340. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.