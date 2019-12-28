FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the November 28th total of 281,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:FF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,716. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $545.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 7.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in FutureFuel by 12.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in FutureFuel by 58.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

