GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 9.3%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price rose 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.90, approximately 11,041,067 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 5,488,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $369.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in GameStop by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

