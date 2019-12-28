Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.
GDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:GDI remained flat at $$36.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. Gardner Denver has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24.
Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
About Gardner Denver
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.
