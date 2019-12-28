Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

GDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,643,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,203 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,400,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,374,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,879,000.

NYSE:GDI remained flat at $$36.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. Gardner Denver has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

