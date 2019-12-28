GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Up 24.0% in December

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 28th total of 814,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 369,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

GLOP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 211,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

