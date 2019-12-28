Gexan Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,518.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $22,692.00 and approximately $10,518.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,708,106 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,313 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

