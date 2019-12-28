GINcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $54,621.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $54,621.00 and approximately $1,212.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,318.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.01754918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.02835053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00588271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00622886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060762 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00386084 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,912,667 coins and its circulating supply is 7,912,657 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

