GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,818.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,818.92 ($23.93).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). In the last three months, insiders have bought 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340.

LON:GSK traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,818.80 ($23.93). The company had a trading volume of 2,977,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,745.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,682.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

