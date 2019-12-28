GNY Price Reaches $0.14 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. GNY has a market cap of $27.51 million and approximately $28,296.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. In the last seven days, GNY has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01299713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119910 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

