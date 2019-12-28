GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $18,731.00 and $18,914.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.