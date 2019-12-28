Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post $239.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $237.27 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $210.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $970.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $968.54 million to $973.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $996.47 million, with estimates ranging from $983.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

GDEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 64,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.18. 44,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,566. The firm has a market cap of $537.41 million, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.40. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

