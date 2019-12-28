Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.36 million, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 34.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.