GoldFund Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $191,322.00 and approximately $705.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 60.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031492 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003877 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000603 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

