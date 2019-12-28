Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.25

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $13.66. Goodman Group shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 2,167,002 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of A$14.47.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Goodman Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

