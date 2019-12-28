GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $674.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. GoPro has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,582.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,386,000 after acquiring an additional 383,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 389,072 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 116.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3,479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 1,512,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.