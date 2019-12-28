Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Great Elm Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 58,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,790. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider Adam M. Kleinman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,430.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Speller purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

