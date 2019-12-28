Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Update

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 596,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the November 28th total of 787,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GRBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Green Brick Partners news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $56,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $55,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK stock remained flat at $$11.40 during trading on Friday. 44,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,235. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $570.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

