GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.99. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

