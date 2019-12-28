GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

