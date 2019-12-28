GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.
GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile
