Harmony Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $16.43 million and $1.49 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.82 or 0.05913662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035811 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,421,942,535 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

