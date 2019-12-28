Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 244,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 480,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,233. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $458.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, Director Mark Chin sold 12,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $209,971.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Sacks sold 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $326,266.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,446,228.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

