Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.18

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.18 and traded as high as $29.45. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 4,301 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $286,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

