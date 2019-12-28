HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut HB Fuller from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Shares of FUL opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.18 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,541,963.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,673 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,646.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,632 shares of company stock worth $5,627,484. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.