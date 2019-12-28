Head-To-Head Review: Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) & Global Indemnity (NYSE:GBLI)

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) and Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cna Financial and Global Indemnity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Cna Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cna Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cna Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cna Financial and Global Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cna Financial 6.19% 7.72% 1.53% Global Indemnity -5.97% -2.97% -1.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Cna Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cna Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cna Financial and Global Indemnity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cna Financial $10.13 billion 1.19 $813.00 million $3.10 14.34 Global Indemnity $498.94 million 0.83 -$56.70 million N/A N/A

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity.

Summary

Cna Financial beats Global Indemnity on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

