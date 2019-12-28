HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Up 23% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $508.78 million and $992,081.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00024025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004851 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006746 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00052591 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.