Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.96 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,077,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,522,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 112,650.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 71.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

