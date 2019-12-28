Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Down 41.9% in December

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the November 28th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 59,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,376,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMLP. Citigroup lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

