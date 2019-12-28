HOQU Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $237,087.00 and $24,379.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.01298158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119860 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.