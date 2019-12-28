Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Howard Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $329.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. 23.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBMD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

