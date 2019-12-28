IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.33.

IAC stock opened at $252.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day moving average is $231.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $173.43 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $228,370.00. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $5,363,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

