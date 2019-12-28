IBERIABANK Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

IBERIABANK has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. IBERIABANK has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

IBKC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 158,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $62.86 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.75%. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

