Iconic (ICON) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Iconic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic has a total market cap of $4,441.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001024 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic (ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN . The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

