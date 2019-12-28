Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICON opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Iconix Brand Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.
Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The brand management company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 57.62%.
About Iconix Brand Group
Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.
