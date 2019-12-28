IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Short Interest Up 50.5% in December

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the November 28th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. 1,052,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,838. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IHS Markit has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $75.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 91,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $6,547,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,335,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,550,000. Man Group plc grew its position in IHS Markit by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 95,337 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,067,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

