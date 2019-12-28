Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE ISV traded up C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$15.69. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.05. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$14.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.10. The firm has a market cap of $274.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Information Services will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Information Services from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

