Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 28th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,107. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

