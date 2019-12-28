Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.40) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Inspired Entertainment an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

INSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

INSE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.90. 26,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,792. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $150.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

