Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Invesque stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654. Invesque has a one year low of C$7.97 and a one year high of C$9.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$50.90 million for the quarter.

