Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.48

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $12.06. Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 33,308 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ISBC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,911.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

