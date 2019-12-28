Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the November 28th total of 103,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRET traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.81. 42,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,506. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $842.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

