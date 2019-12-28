IQ.cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 44.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $5,474.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00186954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.01297914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00119720 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

