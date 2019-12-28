ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. 263,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. ITT has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.92%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. ITT’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $29,051.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

