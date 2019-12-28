J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.50.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.69 and its 200-day moving average is $182.45. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $196.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

