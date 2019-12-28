Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Up 6.3%

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.67, 515,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 537,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $33.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Health Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

