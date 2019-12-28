Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€1.80” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.24 ($2.60).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

