Jibrel Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,290.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $7,290.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.40 or 0.05896441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinrail, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

